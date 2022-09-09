Troy University accountant program named after Enterprise business owner

Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business.
By Caroline Gerhart
Sep. 8, 2022
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University honored a Wiregrass native on September 8 for his contribution in the world of business.

The school’s accounting program will officially be named the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. Carr is a founding partner of Carr, Riggs, and Ingram CPA’s and Advisors in Enterprise.

His partnership with the University began in 1997 through the recruitment of accounting graduates. Over time, CRI employed over 100 accountants and supported almost 50 partners from Troy University.

Dean of the Sorrell College of Business Judson Edwards, said, “Someone like Bill Carr, really helps raise the stature of our programs. It ties kind of the core beliefs of Bill with what we do in the school of accountancy, having a strong and ethical accounting program.”

During the ceremony, Carr expressed his gratitude for the honor and said he plans to continue employing graduates from the Troy program.

To learn more about the William H. Carr School of Accountancy click HERE.

To learn more about Carr, Riggs, and Ingram click HERE.

