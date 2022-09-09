Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm and humid weekend is on the way with a good onshore flow. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will be plenty of dry hours mixed in. Rain chances drop early in the week, with much lower humidity levels for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

