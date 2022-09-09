Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – A warm and humid weekend is on the way with a good onshore flow. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will be plenty of dry hours mixed in. Rain chances drop early in the week, with much lower humidity levels for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 84°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

