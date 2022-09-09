Lee Co. investigators release sketch, continue search for man impersonating cop

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying the man impersonating a police officer show in the sketch below.

On August 24, at approximately 4:20 p.m. CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 in Salem.

The male suspect was described as driving a white Dodge Ram truck which had flashing lights mounted in the grill and the windshield of the truck. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with the sheriff’s logo sewn in - with Officer Walters printed as the name.

When the male heard the complainant on the phone with 911, he fled the scene.

A sketch of the suspect was generated to help identify a suspect in this case.

If you know the identity of this person or have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

