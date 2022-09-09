Friday Night Football Week 3 predictions

WTVY Friday Night Football Game of the Night | Ariton vs GW Long | Week 3 2022
WTVY Friday Night Football Game of the Night | Ariton vs GW Long | Week 3 2022(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass.

Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS 4 social media pages for updates!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune into NEWS 4 Friday Night Football tonight at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

