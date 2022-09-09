Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11

Firefighters and service members walk two miles through Fort Rucker.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11.

They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9.

Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said it was a day that felt like any other. “Little did I know,” he said, “how things would drastically change, my second day on the job, September 11, 2001.”

The tragic attacks affected every American, but it hit very close to home with first responders. Brown said that “suddenly, the definition of teamwork and family seemed to take on a new meaning.”

That’s why Fort Rucker firefighters gathered together on a rainy Friday morning to honor those who were lost.

“The best way to keep the memory alive is to conduct memorial events like this,” said Major Tom Burch. Service members and firefighters at Fort Rucker embarked on a two mile walk, with each step they honored those who sacrificed their lives.

The walk mimics the journey of a firefighter in New York who traveled the same distance on foot to help with the rescue efforts. He ended up sacrificing his life to save others.

The fire department hopes to pass down the legacy of those firefighters who were lost as they protect those who defend America.

“Our firefighters, the young ones that are joining in, they understand. The people at Fort Rucker understand and our Wiregrass community knows that we’re supporting this event.”

To learn more about the Fort Rucker Fire Department click HERE.

