Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer

EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer.
EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer.(Enterprise Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers.

Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today.

Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in a number of different roles including, patrol officer, detective, K-9 handler, and a school resource officer with Enterprise City Schools.

EPD says Sgt. Brown faithfully served the city of Enterprise for 24 years and her absence will be felt for many years to come.

