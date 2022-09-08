Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect charged in the murder of a Dothan businessman was out on $60,000 bond, awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge.

Mekhi Telfair is scheduled for court next month following a grand jury indictment that redacts the 2021 shooting victim’s name.

Now, Telfair is in far more serious trouble.

Police allege that he and Koston Pierce McWaters—both are 24—killed 48-year-old Robert Blount.

A contract route driver for FedEx, Blount was found dead early Sunday at his Mauldin Street home in Dothan.

Police have not released a motive or details of their investigation.

But Telfair had been on their radar early on as officers went to his Ashford home only a few hours after Blount’s death.

They returned to that home on Wednesday, per neighbors, but by that time Telfair had been captured in the Panama City area.

McWaters, who also resides in Ashford, was arrested on Wednesday at his jobsite.

Both men are charged with Capital Murder and face death, if convicted.

A criminal history search reveals McWaters has faced no previous criminal charges.

Blount was single following what 2021 court records indicate had been an amicable divorce with his wife of seven years.

Her Facebook page reveals dozens of condolences from friends.

“I am so incredibly sad for you, and his family! I know he was one of the hardest working men, I knew! I will surely be praying for you, and all of the family,” one states.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.