Suspect in crash that killed Mount Vernon officer out on bond

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of killing Mount Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez is free on bond.

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Henderson was arrested last week and charged reckless murder in connection to the crash with Lopez in Summerdale on Aug. 22.

Henderson was fitted for an ankle monitor Tuesday as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County Jail.

Henderson also faces multiple other charges including failure to appear for a DUI back in 2019.

