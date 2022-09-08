Samson man to admit he exploited children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvey Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children.

He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records.

Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12 on electronic devices.

The crime allegedly occurred in Coffee County three years ago, and Wambles was arrested in July following his indictment.

After agreeing to the guilty plea, he was taken into custody by federal marshals.

Wambles will be sentenced on December 2.

A booking photo of Mr. Wambles is not available.

