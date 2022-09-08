Rainy At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, which will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms at times into the Wiregrass through the weekend. Temperatures will ease, with highs in the lower 80s Friday and middle 80s Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 71°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers. Low near 72°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 85° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

