National Hemp Grower’s partner with Troy University manufacturing sciences

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Hemp Grower’s Cooperative entered into an agreement with Troy University on September 8.

The University is currently building their Center for Materials and Manufacturing Services. Once completed, the new building is where this agreement will come to life.

The students in the program will be able to study the uses of industrial hemp as a biodegradable material. The benefits of this research could bring positive environmental impacts.

Managing Director of the Grower’s Cooperative Nick Walters, said, “I think that there are resources and focus and attention on things like this world wide and Troy University is going to be right in the middle of it.”

There is a lot of confusion around exactly what hemp is. Industrial hemp, by definition, is not marijuana. Rather, the stalk of the hemp plant can be used in research like this as recyclable material.

Troy University professors and students will be at the forefront of this research. “While our faculty are certainly capable of asking their own questions, sometimes it’s quite useful to know the demands that may exist outside our world here,” said Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, Steven Taylor.

Chancellor Jack Hawkins believes this partnership is an opportunity for the university to make a significant impact on this field.

He said that, “by research efforts such as this one, we can make a real contribution to the knowledge base. That’s where the future is. We are dealing truly with problems today and solutions for tomorrow.”

The Manufacturing and Material Sciences building is still in the early stages of construction and isn’t planned to be finished until at least September of 2023.

