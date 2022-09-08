More rain today

SYNOPSIS – A chance of rain this afternoon will keep afternoon highs in the 80s today. The rain chances will be around through the weekend with the best chance of rain tomorrow. A cold front will move through at the beginning of the week and this will bring us cooler overnight lows, lower humidity, and lower rain chances!

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 85°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 82°. Winds E 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

