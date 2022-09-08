More rain today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A chance of rain this afternoon will keep afternoon highs in the 80s today. The rain chances will be around through the weekend with the best chance of rain tomorrow. A cold front will move through at the beginning of the week and this will bring us cooler overnight lows, lower humidity, and lower rain chances!

TODAY– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 85°. Winds E 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds NE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 82°. Winds E 5-10 mph 70%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Sunny. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 69° High: 91° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters have been arrested and face capital murder charges
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
EMA
Potential flooding on the way: how you can prepare

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-08-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-08-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 7, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Wetter Stretch Ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-07-22
Rain chances increase for the rest of the week