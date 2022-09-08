Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That’s where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role.

They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.

The clothing and food pantry has served the Wiregrass for about six years.

“If you need it, we try to provide it,” Hope Webb, director, said.

The nonprofit is on a mission to help anyone in need, offering an endless list of products.

“We have clothing, dishes...anything that’s donated, we turn around and donate it back out,” Webb said.

Operating off of donations from food to household items, and even toys, everything is available to those in need at no cost.

“People need the help,” Webb said. “Things are expensive now and hard to come by, so we love what we do, it’s really important when you need.”

Webb was inspired to found this organization when her family had to reach out for a helping hand themselves amidst tragedy.

“My daughter had everything stolen and I helped her by reaching out on Facebook and I thought, ‘I can do that,’” Webb said.

And she did. Webb created a Facebook group and since then she’s been a helping hand to her community.

“It stays busy, and it’s just been steadily increasing,” Webb said.

With the increase in helping people, means an increase in building those relationships.

Mandy Booth, the Helping Hands Dothan Co-director, said they always look forward to hearing from clients they helped during their toughest battles.

“Especially years later, them coming and volunteering, and wanting to give back because this program helped them when they moved to get out of a domestic violence relationship or move to try to be closer to family and have to leave everything behind and start over, homeless that are finally getting on their feet,” Booth said. “So, when they come to us talking about how just being able to come find little items every time slowly made their house a home, it really gives us that gratification that we are making a big difference.”

Booth is the co-director of Helping Hands Dothan, but she also runs the Preemie Project.

“I run the preemie project and I want to help all moms in need,” Booth said. “So, my contribution back here is I do all the baby items, making sure that we have plenty of baby items for any mom in need and so we got those big items that would be hard to get ahold of.”

The two groups share a building. They are separate nonprofits but work together.

“We work hand in hand because our motto is together, we can move mountains instead of mole hills,” Booth said.

With only a few full-time workers, they need volunteers to achieve their service.

Another major need is food donations.

“Our food pantry is extremely low,” Booth said.

The shelves at the food pantry are bare, and they are asking the community for help to fill them for the holiday season.

“It makes a big difference because we’ll start making holiday baskets for people who normally couldn’t have a thanksgiving dinner, so that makes a big impact too,” Booth said. “We also have, they are little bitty cups that have soup in them so anybody who ever needs a hot meal we give them the cup and the soup and if they bring back the empty cup we’ll always make sure they have a hot meal.”

Helping hands accepts all foods, including frozen products, as long as it is not expired. They accept all other donations, except for mattresses. You can go by the building to drop off donation items.

They have clothing giveaways every first and third Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and food giveaways every second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These giveaways are at their building located at: 961 Headland Ave. Dothan, AL 36303.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact Webb at (601) 934-0554.

