Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday.

Detectives with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit and an Okaloosa County Special Response Team executed the search warrant at a home on Deluna Rd SW.

The Special Response Team includes members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and the Northwest Florida State College Police Department.

Street Crimes Detectives first received information about possible criminal activity at the house through tips to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

During the investigation, officials say they learned that the resident, Christopher Davis, was trafficking fentanyl at the home. A search warrant for the address was then approved by a judge.

Detectives say during the search, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and 48.6 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities tell us that is enough fentanyl to give a lethal dose to every resident of Fort Walton Beach. They say they also found a bolt action rifle, an AK pistol, and a stolen Glock handgun.

Christopher Davis was charged with several felonies including trafficking fentanyl, grand theft of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

