Dr. Anna Head named Enterprise State’s new Dean of Instruction

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (ESCC - PRESS RELEASE) - Dr. Anna Head has been named the new Dean of Instruction at Enterprise State Community College, completing the administrative team at the College.

As the College’s Dean of Instruction, Head is responsible for the overall delivery of instructional services as well as the management and supervision in the planning, development, implementation and evaluation of the College’s instructional and workforce development initiatives.

Head has worked in higher education for 19 years, serving at ESCC and several other higher education institutions. She has served as an English instructor at the College since 2009 and received the title of Chair for the College’s Division of English, Foreign Languages, and Communication in 2014. In that role, she served as the supervisor for division faculty, took part in statewide curriculum reviews and expanded division course offerings.

She has also previously served as an affiliate faculty member for the Huntingdon College Evening Studies Program, a part-time instructor for Chattahoochee Valley Community College and an ESL Instructor for Auburn University’s ESL Program.

During her time at ESCC, Head has served as faculty liaison for the College’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Planning, where she took part in college accreditation efforts, including working with career technical and academic faculty and staff on learning outcomes and developing college-wide Quality Enhancement Plans.

Head has authored several publications, has been featured in public television and radio segments, and has received academic awards during her career. She has also participated in several college activities and is an active member of her community.

President Danny Long commended Head’s experience as an educator and division leader, stating that it will serve the College well as she takes on the role of Dean of Instruction.

“Dr. Head’s experience as a division chair will be an asset to the College, and she has done great work leading several college-wide projects, such as our Quality Enhancement Plan,” Long said. “I know she will excel as our new Dean of Instruction, and I’m excited to have her serve the College in this new role.”

Head said she is ready to begin serving the faculty and staff of ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College, a unit of Enterprise State, in her new position, which she started on Sept. 1, 2022.

“It is an honor to serve the College as its new Dean of Instruction,” she said. “During my time at ESCC, I have had the pleasure of working with an amazing team of instructors as a division chair and collaborating with others through several College initiatives. I look forward to working with and serving our entire team of faculty and staff in this new role.”

