Daytime paving project begins in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half.

The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The expected end date for the project is September 19, but all work is weather dependent.

The work involves paving of turn lanes and other areas not already paved on U.S. 84.

For drivers going through the area, the City of Dothan asks those to exercise caution at this time. Delays could potentially be expected so plan accordingly.

