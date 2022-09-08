Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sandi Shute Hodge gazed around a packed warehouse on Wednesday with mixed emotions.

A third-generation operator of Shute Pecan Company, she is selling collectables that her mother accumulated over many years.

“My mom had such a love for collecting and history,” Sandi told News 4.

Beatles albums, themed lunchboxes, oscillating fans, cookware, pea-shelling bowls, toys, and thousands of other items in mint condition.

When Sandi returned home to work at Shute Pecan Company, the 93-year-old family business founded by her grandfather, she knew eventually something would have to be done with these cool things, almost all still in the original box and stored in the warehouse.

Finally, that day has come.

“These need to be in the hands of somebody that can enjoy them and somebody who enjoys collecting as much as she did,” Sandi Shute Hodge said.

For three days the pecan warehouse will become a collector’s showcase.

“Generations that are getting older now, they have the money and they’re buying these things from their childhood,” said Dothan Estate Sales owner Spencer Sanders.

Shute Pecan Company Collectible Sale

Thursday, September 8 6:00p-until

Friday, September 9 8:00a-all day

Saturday, September 10 8:00a-until

1475 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan

