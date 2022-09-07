Wetter Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A pattern change is underway as we track a developing upper-level low pressure system to our west. As the low dips into the Gulf late this week, we’ll see deep moisture move in, especially on Friday. The low will lift out this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely before we see a big drop in humidity early next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 71°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

