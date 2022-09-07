Volunteers needed for Dothan City School’s “Bright Key” program

By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elementary schools across Dothan are calling on the community to help the next generation succeed.

Four schools are involved in the “Bright Key” program, where community members tutor students one-on-one in the “academic dream room.”

You must be able to commit 30 to 45 minutes per week for the duration of the school year.

Volunteers work with the same student to build basic academic skills, but they also serve as a mentor.

“We know from statistics and research that one caring adult relationship can really benefit a child and lead to their success, whether that be just in school, or in their futures,” expresses Brittany Shepard, DCS Bright Key District Coordinator. “So, we really need the community to plug in with us, to commit with us, to volunteer with us, and to serve these students to help meet their needs socially, emotionally, academically, all of the above.”

Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. there is a volunteer training at DCS’ central office.

For more details: CLICK HERE.

