UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.

“You come here on Labor Day Weekend with your child, and you have to go home without them. There’s no words to explain this tragic event that this is. This is just horrible. The only thing we can do is promise to bring as many answers to the family as possible,” said Talamantez.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
EMA
Potential flooding on the way: how you can prepare
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

Jason Diprima
Georgia cop arrested in prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar
Kelly Wood expresses her concerns about proposed short-term rental ordinance on September 6, 2022
Commissioners postpone vote on liquor store, rental homes
Dothan voting lines shift slightly
Dothan voting lines shift slightly
City delays short-term rental regulations
City delays short-term rental regulations