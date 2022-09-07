Turnaround schools initiative: Jerry Lee Faine Elementary to receive state funding

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a list schools don’t want to land on, the “turnaround schools initiative.”

15 Alabama elementary schools with “overwhelming” needs are getting state money to make critical adjustments.

Jerry Lee Faine Elementary in Dothan is one of the 15.

Several considerations went into choosing these schools, the main reasons are low test scores and high poverty levels.

Faine Elementary plans to make the most out of the program.

Opportunities for crucial resources at Alabama’s most challenged schools is what the “turnaround schools initiative” will give the school.

“We know this school needs the additional support and help,” expresses Maria Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Dothan City Schools. “One good thing about this whole process is that the state of Alabama came in and asked us what we needed.”

School leaders believe more one-on-one learning is the key to increasing math and reading scores.

“Hiring more teachers will give us the opportunity to make our classrooms smaller,” says Jeff Torrence, Principal of Faine Elementary. “So, for example, if we have 20 students in a class, we’ll cut that in half and we’ll have 10 students to one teacher which in turn, makes it more conducive for learning for our students.”

The Dothan pre-k through 6th grade school has over 400 students at a 94% poverty rate.

“We have attendance issues, we have health issues and things that we address there, so it’s not just about getting student achievement up, that is our goal, one of our goals, and so with that said, we want to see the whole child taken care of and addressed,” explains Johnson.

Improvements at Faine aim for all-around student success.

Torrence finishes, “Make sure they’re reading on a proficient level, doing mathematics on a proficient level so that hopefully in turn, that will help them with their lifestyle of living one day, and prepare them for college and career readiness.”

The state superintendent of education and the governor have both said it will take years for Faine and the other 14 schools to see any real impact.

In the meantime, Torrence is looking to hire five full-time teachers and at least two aides.

The school district is unaware at this time exactly how much funding Faine will receive, but they are expected to obtain it October 1st.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.