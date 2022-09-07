State school board to vote on new high school graduation requirements

By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vote from the Alabama State Department of Education could change high school graduation requirements. On Thursday, the board will decide whether to add career readiness benchmarks all students must meet.

“There’s no reason Alabama can’t be as good in education as we are in our sports,” said Tim McCartney, chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council.

“Right now, about 75% of our students are graduating college and career-ready,” said Jay Love with the Alabama Business Education Alliance.

To raise that percentage, the Alabama Workforce Council and the Alabama Business Education Alliance invested in students by drafting new college and career readiness requirements.

“Everybody graduating high school needs to be ready to go to work or go to college,” said McCartney.

There are eight potential readiness requirements:

  1. Scoring college ready in at least one subject on the ACT
  2. Scoring at the silver level or above on the WorkKeys assessment
  3. Earning a passing score on an Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam
  4. Successfully earning a career technical education credential
  5. Earning dual enrollment credit at a college or university
  6. Successfully enlisting in the military
  7. Completing a CTE program of study
  8. Completing an in-school youth apprenticeship

Many districts have these but don’t require them of students.

“We refer to our students as scholars here in Selma,” said William Powell, the secondary education director of Selma City Schools.

Powell says the number of scholars in their dual enrollment classes has tripled.

“We’re looking to even go even higher during this next enrollment session,” he said.

Counselors in Selma work with students early on to shape their post-graduation plans, so Powell says the requirements would have a positive outcome for students and the surrounding area.

“I do see students or scholars that we taught and work with, again, come back home or stay here to work,” said Powell.

“We want all our high school graduates to have a college and career-ready diploma,” said Love.

If the board adopts the new administrative code, the requirement would start in 2028.

The state school board will vote on the new proposal this Thursday at its monthly meeting.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
Power outage causes school closure in Dothan
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

Latest News

City delays short-term rental regulations
City delays short-term rental regulations
The fire is believed to have started in the garage, but the cause is still under investigation.
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
The American Character program is presented by the Liberty Learning Foundation.
Dothan Prep Academy seventh graders use civic program to help community
City of Enterprise to name new public information manager
City of Enterprise to name new public information manager