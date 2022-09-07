Rain chances increase for the rest of the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Changes for the rest of the week as far as rain is concerned, better chance of isolated showers and storms this afternoon. The deeper moisture will arrive on Friday and last through the weekend this will keep afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will start to dry out by Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary moves through.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a shower early. Low near 71°. Winds Light NW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 89° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

