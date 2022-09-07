Prioritizing mental health in suicide prevention month

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mental health is a difficult topic to talk about, but that’s why experts say it’s important to prioritize.

Going into the holidays can be a lonely time for many, which is why September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Mental health professionals say that key signs to watch out for are drastic changes in mood, feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and withdrawal from family or friends.

Marlenny Franco-Johnson from Laurel Oaks Behavioral Center in Dothan said that small gestures can make a big difference

“Typically feeling like we don’t belong and that we are alone and having to face things on our own can lead to feeling sad,” said Franco-Johnson. “So, just making sure that we are present, whether that is taking the phone and saying, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’, kind of checking in, and just connecting with people.”

Anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts can get help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which is 9-8-8. The Trevor Lifeline for LQBTQ+ youth is also available. That number is 1-866-488-7386.

In an emergency call 9-1-1.

To learn more about suicide prevention resources click HERE.

To learn more about Laurel Oaks Behavioral Center click HERE.

