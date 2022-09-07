Patriot Day Memorial set for Sunday in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise has plans to remember the victims of 9/11 and honor local first responders on the 21st anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack.

The City of Enterprise will partner with local Veterans Service Organizations on Sunday to commemorate the September 11, 2001 attack that killed 2,983 people and injured more than 10,000.

A wreath-laying and bell-ringing ceremony will be held as part of the Patriot Day Memorial.

The event will begin at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Park at 7:20 a.m. with retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bob Schmidbauer as the guest speaker. He is the commander of the VFW Post 6683 in Enterprise and performed duties at “Ground Zero” in New York.

This year, the organizing groups chose to move the memorial to the Wall of Freedom, a granite monument that is engraved with the names of fallen veterans, who called Coffee County home, from World War I to the present. VSO volunteer Micheal Sutterfield said it is fitting that the ceremony be held at that location and is hopeful that the memorial will be an annual tradition for many more years.

Mayor William E. Cooper, City Councilman Scotty Johnson, and Micheal Sutterfield said that the ceremony will also honor local first responders whose value, dedication, and bravery saved many lives and impacted the world on that fateful day 21 years ago.

“On Sept. 11, Patriot Day gives all of us time to reflect on the devastating terror attacks that shocked the nation,” Sutterfield said. “The ceremony will be a public opportunity to commemorate those we lost and give thanks to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line.”

Everyone attending the event will be asked to observe a moment of silence as a fire truck bell rings five times at 7:46 a.m. (8:46 EST), the moment when American Airlines Flight 11 was hijacked by terrorists and hit the north tower of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

On Patriot Day, the anniversary of 9/11, American flags are at lowered to half mast and a country-wide moment of silence takes place at 8:46 a.m. EST.

Come out to the Wall of Freedom in Enterprise to remember an honor the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the brave men and women who lost their lives that day.

