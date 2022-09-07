Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition

Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.

Geneva County E-911 also auto launched Survival Flight 15 helicopter. Units arrived on scene to find 1 patient in critical condition. GCSO Deputy Martin set up a landing area at a pre determined site approximately 1 mile from the incident.

The patient was then transported by Survival Flight 15 to a trauma center in Tallahassee, Florida. Geneva County EMA also responded and assisted.

No one involved in the accident has been identified at this time.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by ALEA Troopers.

