Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4.

The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening.

Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke coming from the back of the garage

Enterprise Fire Chief, Christopher Davis, said the two women in the house were completely unaware they were in danger until Pinckney rescued them.

He pulled homeowner, Mary Hatcher Griffin, and her caretaker out to safety through a window, as all the doors had been engulfed in smoke and flames.

The front of the house is severely damaged by water and the back is completely charred.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation. Chief Davis tells News4 that they do not suspect any possibility of foul play.

“He could have called 9-1-1, left it at that and done his civic duty,” said Davis. “I am not recommending people run into a burning building without protective gear, but if he had not done what he did, it is very likely that they would not have made it out. So, he is absolutely a hero, he did a great job.”

We also know that one dog got out safe but unfortunately five cats did not survive.

Griffin’s caretaker was discharged from the hospital Sunday evening. As of September 6, Griffin was still in the hospital for observation, but doing well.

Plans are already underway for Pinckney to be specially recognized and awarded for his heroic act.

