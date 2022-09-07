Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody.

Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.

He is accused of shooting Robert Blount, 48, who found shot to death in his home early Sunday.

The identity of the second suspect is not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

