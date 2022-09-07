Georgia cop arrested in prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man whose job is to protect and serve found himself caught in the middle of a sting operation.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Deputy Chief Jason Diprima with the Cartersville Police Department was in Orlando, Florida, in an unmarked DEA government vehicle soliciting prostitution while he was in town for the American Polygraph Association seminar.

Diprima began texting with an undercover detective in Orlando and eventually showed up at a location with alcohol and money in hand with the intention of having sex with the undercover agent. That’s when the police moved in to arrest him and he allegedly lied about what was going on.

“You would’ve thought, as a high-ranking police officer, well respected, he would’ve known better...but he didn’t, and now he’s got lots of issues - home issues, work issues, criminal issues. What he’s got going on here is a situation, and he’s in the middle of it,” said Sheriff Judd during a news conference.

Diprima was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

The Cartersville Police Department has been notified of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

