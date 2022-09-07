Dothan Prep Academy seventh graders use civic program to help community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Students in Dothan took the first step to making a difference in their community on September 6.

Seventh graders at Dothan Preparatory Academy were introduced to the American Character program. The program is a service-based learning project that introduces students to 10 historical American figures and teaches them about their servant leadership.

From there students are put into groups to create projects that will benefit the community or their school. Later, to develop essential workforce skills like direct eye contact and public speaking, the groups will present their service projects in an expo.

The program is run by a non-profit organization called the Liberty Learning Foundation. They help organize and provide civic education materials for schools across Alabama.

Vice President of Education Resources for Liberty Learning, Cynthia Green, said, “I never get tired of seeing kids really get involved and seeing the lightbulb that comes on when they figure out, ‘Hey I really can make a difference.’ I think these seventh graders are going to see that, you know even though they’re seventh graders a lot of times they don’t think that they can make a difference in this world, but they truly can.”

