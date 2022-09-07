Commissioners postpone vote on liquor store, rental homes

Opposition convinces city lawmakers to take a closer look at controversial ordinances
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city commissioners stalled two measures on its agenda Tuesday—a controversial liquor license request and proposed short term rental ordinance.

The first matter involves Sandher, a convenience store that hopes to expand its Third Avenue business to include a liquor store.

There is opposition.

“We do not want this liquor store in our neighborhood,” concerned citizen Derrick Tiller told commissioners.

He predicts increased crime and deterioration of the nearby neighborhood referred to as Ford Country and said 200 who share his views have signed a petition.

But store owner Navjiwan Kaur claims her business has operated for 25 years without issues.

“There is nothing that we are going to do to bring crime into that area,” Kaur told the commission.

A vote is expected in two weeks.

The commission also tabled a proposed short-term rental ordinance that has been in the works.

It would regulate Airbnb’s and similar rentals and require them to collect lodging taxes like hotels do.

Commissioners backed off voting on the matter amid concerns that one size doesn’t necessarily fit all.

They heard from Kelly Wood who offers a home she owns to those who travel to Dothan to be with loved ones who are hospitalized.

Wood said she would struggle to pay high insurance premiums the short-term rental ordinance would require.

The commission could vote in two weeks after studying the matter in greater detail.

