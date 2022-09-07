Cinderella’s Closet makes dreams come true for young women in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -With the start of school also comes the beginning of school events like dances. Many young girls dream of the perfect prom night, including the perfect dress. Not all of them, however, get that chance.

In comes Cinderella’s Closet. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission is to help young women attend prom at no financial cost.

“Just because they can’t afford it, isn’t a good reason for them not to experience it,” said Chrysalis Home for Girls house parent Angie McKinney.

Girls from Chrysalis House have benefitted from Cinderella’s Closet and the impact it’s had on them is immeasurable. Tears began to stream down McKinney’s face as she explained that seeing them try on dresses is the best part. Their self esteem is boosted and they are reassured of their inner and outer beauty.

These young women get to have the prom dress shopping experience of their dreams, trying on beautiful dresses and finding the one that makes them feel like a princess.

Marketing and Media Director for the Cochran Firm, Casey Green, organizes formal invitations, food, and music as a wonderful celebration to ensure the girls have a good time and feel comfortable.

The experience can be overwhelming with so many dresses to choose from. But Green said that, “once they start trying on dresses and realize how beautiful they are, and how they can actually go to prom for probably the first time that they’ll ever be able to... everything changes.”

Cinderella’s Closet is in desperate need of formal dresses sizes 14 and up. To inquire about donating or volunteering call the Cochran Firm and ask for Casey Green at 334-673-1355. You can also bring formal dress donations to the Cochran Firm at 111 E. Main St. in Dothan.

