Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media.

Investigators were able to identify all juveniles involved and as a result, six juveniles have been charged with Robbery Second Degree and were turned over to the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center. One additional juvenile, who is not from Dothan, has been identified as well and is currently being sought.

Dothan Police stated that they would like to thank the local community for their assistance in bringing this situation to a successful conclusion.

