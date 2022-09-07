2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

Winning Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket
Winning Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket(Florida Lottery)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery.

On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.

Pappas purchased her winning ticket from a Publix grocery store at 2180 W. Nine Mile Rd. in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

On Friday, lottery officials said that Gloria Johnson of Shalimar claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2.33 million.

Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway gas station at 1183 N. Eglin Pkwy. in Shalimar. That retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

