Why do we celebrate Labor Day?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For many Labor Day is a day off of rest, relaxation, and fun! But why exactly do we celebrate Labor Day as Americans?

Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday.

Peter McGuire of the American Federation of Labor is known for suggesting a day honoring laborers in America.

Matthew Maguire, is given credit for proposing Labor Day while he was a member of the Central Labor Union in New York.

The first Labor Day was celebrate with a parade in New York City on September 5, 1882. In 1884, President Grover Cleveland officially made it a national holiday.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, its purpose is to acknowledge the social and economic achievements of American workers. In the 1800s, Labor Day was also used to advocate for fair wages and better working conditions.

To learn more about the history of Labor Day click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.