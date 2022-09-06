Power outage causes school closure in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system.

According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.

Repairs are currently underway by restoration crews, with no further details on the cause of the major outage. However, as a result of the outage, phones across the district are down at this time.

Along with this, Dothan City Early Education Center has cancelled school on Tuesday as a result of the outage. As of now, Dothan City Early Education Center is the only school impacted with a closure as a result of the power issues.

Keep with News 4 as this situation develops.

