Power outage causes school closure in Dothan

(WTVY News 4)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan school will not be in session on a post-Labor Day Tuesday after a power outage hits the city school system.

According to a release from the Dothan City Schools Superintendent’s Office, a power outage was reported on the morning of September 6 at the Dothan City Schools Central Office, along with the Dothan City Early Education Center.

Repairs are currently underway by restoration crews, with no further details on the cause of the major outage. However, as a result of the outage, phones across the district are down at this time.

Along with this, Dothan City Early Education Center has cancelled school on Tuesday as a result of the outage. As of now, Dothan City Early Education Center is the only school impacted with a closure as a result of the power issues.

Keep with News 4 as this situation develops.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
A crime scene investigation is seen on Chestnut Street in Memphis.
Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
Water World
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach

Latest News

Shoppers could be seen searching for Labor Day deals, some even commuting from out of town.
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year
Birmingham flood preparing for wet week ahead
Public works crews prepping incase of local flooding
Landmark Park prepares for local music festival
Landmark Park prepares for local music festival
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach