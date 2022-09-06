Potential flooding on the way: how you can prepare

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The rainfall making its way towards the Wiregrass area could lead to a flooding threat.

It’s important to make sure you’re prepared.

“It comes down quick, it fills up low basins and things of that nature and roads, so we want people here to be very conscious of that as we do move into a busy, stormy season,” expresses Chris Judah, Director of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency.

The National Weather Service say there is a chance for flooding in the area later this week due to significant rainfall expected.

Being prepared for the worst means you won’t be caught off guard.

“They flood along the roads in Dothan, but also in our rural areas,” continues Judah. “So, we want people to be very careful. Have a plan if you’re out there in your vehicle. Don’t drive through flooded areas. Make sure that when the rainfall is coming down day and night, that you’re safe in your home and you know what to do if we have severe weather.”

So, what can you do to ensure your safety?

“You should have a way to get out of your car,” explains Judah. “Know how to exit a car in case it does fill with water. Be able to shatter your window, have a window-punch. You can buy them at a local hardware or department store, it’s a good investment.”

Judah says right now the area is vulnerable to wet vegetation.

“So, debris can fall over,” says Judah. “So, if we have some heavy rain this weekend and next week and we have some wind come through, trees and debris seem to fall over very easily, it’ll fall into the roadway. You have to be very careful because you may not be able to see what you’re driving into.”

He urges homeowners to have insurance papers in order and bring patio furniture inside during a storm.

Houston County EMA has their own app to keep you updated when necessary.

The app also features a disaster plan checklist and information on what to do before, during or after an emergency event.

