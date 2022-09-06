Pet of the Week - Boggle is blissful

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY’s newest Pet of the Week is a blissful little kitten filled with love who is looking for his own forever home.

City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon was back again on Live at Lunch, and her companion this week was Boggle, a three-month-old gray kitten.

Melissa told us that Boggle was a cat that loved plenty of exploration, and has his nosey traits. But, he also has an incredibly chill and sweet side, seen with him snuggling up to News 4′s meteorologist Amber Kulick.

He is very receptive to pets, not wanting to move when he is with his one person.

Boggle is waiting to get up a few more pounds so he can get neutered, and once that happens he’ll be set and ready to be adopted out to his new home.

If you are interested in finding out more about Boggle or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

