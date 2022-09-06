New company coming to Bay County bringing more than 100 jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new marine manufacturing company has chosen Bay County as its new home.

The Bay Economic Development Alliance announced that Mocama Marine LLC will be establishing manufacturing operations in Bay County that will include the purchase of the former “Century Boat” property in the original Bay County Industrial Park off of Hwy. 231.

This property consists of two 60,000 square foot facilities on 7 acres. They will manufacture Action Craft and Southwind boat brands.

Mocama Marine LLC is set to invest $10.5 million into the community while also creating 105 new jobs.

“In Bay County, Florida, we found a community eager to assist our company’s expansion plans,” said Barry Skitsko, President of Mocama Marine and its parent company East Bay Capital in a news release. “By consolidating manufacturing operations at this expansive facility, we are well positioned to return Action Craft and Southwind to their roots as production builders serving dealers and rental clubs across the country. We look forward to a long, successful partnership in Bay County. We want to thank the Bay County Commission and the Bay Economic Development Alliance for their support during this site selection process.”

Bay EDA officials say they will hold a ribbon cutting at a later date.

