Landmark Park prepares for local music festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park was quiet on Labor Day, but it won’t be for long. The park is gearing up for their busy season.

Volunteers worked on Labor Day to prepare for their upcoming kickoff event.

Landmark Park is known for their collection of agricultural and natural history. For Wiregrass newcomers, it’s a must visit.

The annual Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival is coming up to start their fall season on September 10.

The event will feature bands from across Alabama including the Amanda Cook Band. Attendees are even encouraged to bring their own instruments to play.

“They’ll be a lot of pickers coming and getting on the front porches and playing,” said Event Manager for the park, David Jay.

Food, arts and crafts vendors, and inflatables for the kids will also be available at the event.

Jay hopes that people will come out to join in on the fun and go back to a simpler time.

The gates will open on September 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and $4 for kids. Children under 2 and park members can attend for free.

To learn more about Landmark Park and the Bluegrass Festival click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.