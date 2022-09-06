Landmark Park prepares for local music festival

Volunteers worked on Labor Day to prepare for their upcoming kickoff event.
Workers cut grass on Labor Day in preparation for the Bluegrass Festival.
Workers cut grass on Labor Day in preparation for the Bluegrass Festival.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park was quiet on Labor Day, but it won’t be for long. The park is gearing up for their busy season.

Volunteers worked on Labor Day to prepare for their upcoming kickoff event.

Landmark Park is known for their collection of agricultural and natural history. For Wiregrass newcomers, it’s a must visit.

The annual Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival is coming up to start their fall season on September 10.

The event will feature bands from across Alabama including the Amanda Cook Band. Attendees are even encouraged to bring their own instruments to play.

“They’ll be a lot of pickers coming and getting on the front porches and playing,” said Event Manager for the park, David Jay.

Food, arts and crafts vendors, and inflatables for the kids will also be available at the event.

Jay hopes that people will come out to join in on the fun and go back to a simpler time.

The gates will open on September 10 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and $4 for kids. Children under 2 and park members can attend for free.

To learn more about Landmark Park and the Bluegrass Festival click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach
Many businesses close in honor of Labor Day.
Why do we celebrate Labor Day?
News 4's Caroline Gerhart gives a live look at Labor Day 2022 Traffic
Live Look at Labor Day 2022 Traffic
Two labor activists from 1882 are credited for co-founding this holiday.
Why do we celebrate Labor Day?