Bright Key® program to host volunteer training at DCS central office

Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Dothan City Schools’ Bright Key® program will host a volunteer training in the Dothan City Schools Board Room at 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, Alabama, 36305.

Any adult can sign-up to volunteer -  parents, grandparents, retirees, community business employees, college students, church members, etc. 

All volunteers will need to submit to a background check before serving through Bright Key®. 

Volunteers can choose to serve at one (or more!) of the four Bright Key® schools within Dothan City:

  • Heard Elementary
  • Highlands Elementary
  • Selma Street Elementary
  • Slingluff Elementary

The training on September 8 will include presentations by the Bright Key® coordinators from each school, DCS Instructional Services, the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center and The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention.

“We invite any community member who wishes to impact student success to join us,” said District Bright Key® Coordinator Brittany Shepard.  Volunteering through Bright Key® is easy.  We simply need your willingness to build a relationship with a student and a little bit of your time!”

Volunteers who serve through Bright Key® will be partnered with a student to work weekly for 30-45 minutes on basic academic skills while building a mentoring relationship with the student.  Participating students range in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, and volunteers work with the same student each week.

“By the end of the school year, the volunteer and student truly become great friends,” said Brittany.

“We have learned through research and statistics that the more a child interacts with consistent, supportive adults, the more successful they are in their school years and beyond, " said Brittany.  “We need our community to partner with us as we seek to meet the needs of our students.”

For more information about the training or volunteering with the Bright Key® program, contact Bright Key® District Coordinator for Dothan City Schools, Brittany Shepard, at (334)589-9148 or brshepard@dothan.k12.al.us.

