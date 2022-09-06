Better Rain Chances In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues into mid-week, but we’re tracking changes for late in the week as rain chances are poised to increase. Upper-level energy will drift into the Northern Gulf of Mexico, helping push deep moisture into the Wiregrass for Friday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

FRI: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 82° 60%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

