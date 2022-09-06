Another nice afternoon, rain chances increasing later in the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Another nice day ahead of us with low rain chances this afternoon but changes are on the way for the end of the week. Tomorrow a stray shower or two possible with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Thursday more clouds will move in with a better chance of rain during the afternoon as a frontal boundary moves through the area and stalls out. Friday through the start of next week this will bring us plenty of rain, the threat of flooding will be there so that is something we will keep an eye on.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds W 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light W 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds W 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 86° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

