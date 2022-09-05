Wiregrass Angel House honors homicide victims during September

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Angel House is carrying on a yearly tradition honoring victims in our area lost to homicide.

Hundreds of crosses are outside their building on the corner of Main and Bell streets in Dothan.

A picture and name are displayed on each cross; over 300 of them adults, and 19 are children.

The Angel House will recognize National Day of Remembrance on September 25th.

The candlelight ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

