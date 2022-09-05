Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.

The pedestrian died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.