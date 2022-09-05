Just a slight chance of a shower this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog this morning as you head out the door, by the afternoon hours we will see partly cloudy skies with just a slight chance of a shower or two. Rain chances remain low as we head towards the middle of the week. Thursday brings in a better chance of afternoon showers and storms and that sticks around through the weekend. The widely scattered rain over the weekend will really keep temperatures down in the lower to middle 80s for highs.

TODAY– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 85° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 85° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 82° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

