Families close out summer at Dothan’s most exciting beach

Water World
Water World
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When closing out the summer season in Dothan, Water World remains a popular choice for many.

“We just moved to the area, my family and I, and we found out about Water World and thought it would be a great way to spend our Labor Day, just bringing the kids and being able to relax,” says Mandi Davis, Water World attendee.

Surpassing last year’s ticket sales, the park’s renovations appear to be paying off.

“We added a pizza area, we have a larger concession stand area, and we just made improvements throughout,” explains Kelly Stakelum, Assistant Director of Dothan Leisure Services. “We have new lockers.”

The parents can appreciate the upgrades, but when it comes to the kids, they’re all about the attractions.

Wylder Cushing, Water World attendee expresses, “I’ve been playing on the slides a bunch and going on the great white.”

Officials say they’re constantly looking for areas to improve.

“What we need now is the front gate was not designed for the number of people that we have coming through at this point, so we are gonna work on the front gate, and we’re gonna add some more cabanas,” continues Stakelum.

Ending summer 2022 with a splash.

The off-season for Water World means maintenance and their next phase of improvements.

