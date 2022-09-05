Dry start to the week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Dry for the next few days. Rain chances really ramp up by the end of the week and into the weekend. Activity in the tropics but no impacts to the US with these systems.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 90°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 73°. Winds W 5 mph

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 84° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 88° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

