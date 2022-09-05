DPD investigating Saturday hit and run

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD or CrimeStoppers.
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday.

DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the truck in the attached video to call the Dothan Police Department (334) 615-3000.

Community members wanting to assist anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at (334) 793-7000. The Dothan Police Department says it will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.

