Dothan restaurants see business uptick on game day

Several gathered at restaurants and bars to celebrate the start of college football season.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - College football is back, and for restaurants such as “Things and Wings” – it means more Saturday business.

If customers aren’t coming in to sit down and watch the game – the phone is ringing for to-go orders.

Manager Kayleigh Jewell says she won’t be missing a Saturday shift during football season.

“It brings more business,” Jewell said.

“Right now, we have more takeout orders than in the dining room, but we’ve got alcohol back, we just started selling it again today, so hopefully that will bring more dining room business.”

The restaurant is open every Saturday until 8 p.m.

